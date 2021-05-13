Trooper Road Restricted Beginning Tonight for Resurfacing Operations in Lower Providence, East Norriton, West Norriton, and Worcester Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Beginning tonight, motorists will experience a lane closure on Trooper Road between Main Street/Ridge Pike and Germantown Pike in Lower Providence, East Norriton, West Norriton, and Worcester townships, Montgomery County for resurfacing operations, as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Thursday, May 13, through Sunday, May 21, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, for milling operations; and

Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, for manhole casting adjustments and base repair operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highway with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadway and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

