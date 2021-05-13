Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Inbound I-376 Parkway East Shoulder Closures Begin Friday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing daylight shoulder closures on I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Friday, May 14 weather permitting.

Inbound (westbound) shoulder closures will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. weekdays through Thursday, May 20 on I-376 at the Glenwood/Oakland (Exits 73 A-B) as crews conduct guide rail work.

The prime contractor is Allison Park Contractors. The work is part of the Hazelwood Green project.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

