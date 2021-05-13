Governor Carney’s Statement on the Passage of Opportunity Funding

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Thursday released the following statement on the General Assembly’s final passage of Senate Bill 56, which makes Opportunity Funding permanent for low-income students and English learners.

“This is a historic day in our state. We have an obligation to make sure that our most vulnerable students get the education that they need and deserve. Students who are living in poverty. Students who are still learning English. With the passage of Senate Bill 56, an expansion of our Opportunity Funding Program, we are making good on that promise.

Four years ago, we designed Opportunity Funding to offer classroom-based support for those students who need our help the most. And for the educators at the front of those classrooms, who have dedicated their careers to teaching the next generation of Delawareans. By Fiscal Year 2025, a minimum of $60 million per year will be allocated to schools to support low-income students and English learners.

Thank you to all the parents and advocates who have fought so hard over the years for a weighted funding system. And thank you to Senator Sturgeon, Senator Lockman, Representative Williams, Representative Chukwuocha, and members of the General Assembly for their overwhelming support of this legislation. I look forward to signing the legislation soon, and making Opportunity Funding a permanent part of our education funding system.”