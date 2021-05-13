Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,436 in the last 365 days.

Statewide Public Health Orders to Remain in Place

Statewide Public Health Orders to Remain in Place

May 13, 2021

Wyoming’s statewide COVID-19 public health orders will remain in place through the end of the month, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Mask use and physical distancing requirements related to educational institutions remain. Indoor events of more than 500 people may be held at 50 percent of venue capacity with specific mask protocols for large indoor events.

WDH recommends masks in indoor public places for people who aren’t fully vaccinated when common-sense physical distancing cannot be maintained among those who don’t live in the same household.

The updated orders, which go into effect May 17 and remain through May 31, can be found online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-orders-and-guidance/.

Information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Wyoming can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/.

You just read:

Statewide Public Health Orders to Remain in Place

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.