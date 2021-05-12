Milton Chavez, now 29, was convicted in June 2019 of first-degree murder, along with an allegation that he personally used a deadly and dangerous weapon — shoelaces — in the Feb. 15, 2017, killing of Moon-Yung Cheung.
You just read:
State Supreme Court Rejects Case of Transient Convicted of Alhambra Murder
