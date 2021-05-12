State Supreme Court Won’t Hear Case of Man’s Killing Outside Barbershop

The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to review the case of a gang member who is serving a 90-year-to-life sentence for the 2016 murder of an expectant father outside a South Los Angeles barbershop.
