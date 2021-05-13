Dr. Sung Yang Discusses Major Breakthroughs in Managing Chronic Conditions Like Diabetes
Dr. Sung Yang on Major Breakthroughs in Managing Chronic Conditions Like DiabetesHONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES , May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managing chronic diseases is difficult, but modern breakthroughs may make it easier. Dr. Sung Yang is going to discuss some recent breakthroughs in managing chronic diseases such as diabetes.
Did you know that over 1 out of 10 Americans have diabetes? Many millions also suffer from high blood pressure, coronary artery disease (that causes heart attacks), arthritis, obesity, asthma, cancers, and other chronic diseases. Fortunately, medical breakthroughs are making it easier to manage these conditions. Want to learn more? Dr. Sung Yang is going to cover some of the latest breakthroughs.
“Chronic diseases can have a huge impact on a patient’s long-term health as well as quality of life,” Dr. Sung Yang notes. “This is especially true if the diseases are not promptly identified and treated. Fortunately, medical breakthroughs in the modern era make chronic diseases easier to manage.”
One major breakthrough is improved diagnostic tools that allow doctors to quickly and accurately test for various chronic conditions even at early asymptomatic stages. For example, improved blood tests for diabetes, cholesterol, thyroid, liver, and kidney functions can detect the diseases at early stages before symptoms and complications occur. Colonoscopy, mammogram, and CT lungs are other examples of early detection or preventive medicine that save many patient’s lives from cancer every day.
Dr. Sung Yang Discusses Wearable Devices
If you talk to technology gurus, you might hear the terms “wearable devices” and the “Internet-of-Things” tossed around. Essentially, more devices are now linked through the Internet or Bluetooth, allowing them to quickly communicate with one another.
The Internet-of-Things (IoT) may one day link all the appliances and devices in your home, including your humble refrigerator and washing machines. IoT is also being used to link medical devices. This may improve health outcomes and make it easier to monitor and treat certain conditions, like diabetes.
“Patients can now use wearable devices to manage diabetes,” Dr. Sung Yang says. “You can use systems to monitor glucose levels and to automatically manage blood sugar levels. These automated insulin pump systems are often far more efficient and accurate when delivering insulin doses, which often reduces the amount of insulin you need to use.”
Some patients are now combining Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems with automated insulin pump systems. Also, CGM does not require patients to poke themselves on their fingers, which can be uncomfortable and burdensome. As a result, blood sugar levels can be monitored conveniently and in real-time and insulin doses can be delivered as needed.
While early wearable devices were cumbersome and often didn’t last long, new devices can provide monitoring and delivery capabilities for weeks or even months at a time.
Wearable devices also make it easier not only for patients but also for doctors to continuously monitor the sugar levels, blood pressure, heart rate, weight, oxygen level, or even heart rhythm tracing (i.e. Holter monitor). “New medical technologies that combine advances in biotechnology with those in IT continues to make a huge impact on the management of chronic conditions and prevention of their complications,” says Dr. Sung Yang.
