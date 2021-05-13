Snapchat publishes new report on rising trends for adoption of AR and what it will mean for marketers

AR will become a much bigger focus in the coming years, with the big technology companies investing heavily in AR tools, and new devices such as AR dra will soon reach the consumer market.

It offers new possibilities in terms of marketing, communication, discovery, etc.

And Snapchat also wants to be a major player in this next shift – like Make notes:

“Now is the time for Augmented Reality. Consumers are excited about it, and brands have a unique opportunity to increase engagement, enhance consumer experiences and increase revenue. Today, there are more than 100 million consumers using AR online and in stores. shopping. “

To gain a better understanding of the potential for AR, Snapchat recently with Deloitte Digital to survey more than 15,000 consumers in 15 countries to measure the top trends for consumers, and what it might mean for the future of games, shopping, communications, media and entertainment, and more.

And here are some key insights of note – you can read Snapchat’s full ‘Consumer AR Global Report 2021’. here, but in this post we are going to look at some of the key highlights.

First, Snapchat notes that using AR, based on current adoption trends, will become very influential over the next few years.

As per Snapchat:

“The adoption of AR follows the increase in mobile usage we saw in the mid-2000s: By 2025, nearly 75% of the world’s population and almost all smartphone users will be regular AR users.”

This emphasizes the importance of AR development. Although it still feels like a way away, and it does not seem that the technology we are currently using to insert digital masks and dog ears into our faces in video clips will ultimately have a major impact on how we interact. , the data shows that it is indeed moving in that direction.

AR will eventually play a key role in how we do almost everything, in a connective sense. And that will be the next important shift for marketing.

In more specific terms, Snapchat’s research shows that AR already influences people’s shopping process, with more than 100 million people currently shopping using AR-enabled processes.

The expanded potential of these tools, including virtual testing options and digital product placement (such as 3D visualizations for furniture) in-house, will build on this, making AR an even greater consideration for more businesses over time.

This becomes even more important if you also consider the increase in e-commerce, which has had a significant boost as a result of the pandemic. Indeed, Snap’s research also shows that more consumers are now finding value in AR as an insurance and demonstration tool.

Which adds another twist to the growing use of AR for digital product promotions and displays, which in turn indicates the broadening of utility for many, many brands.

In essence, based on these trends, it is not difficult to see AR becoming the essential add-on component for online shopping, which will then help shape common behaviors leading to increased AR acceptance in even more applications and processes.

As Make notes:

“Consumers are constantly expecting more personalized and engaging experiences that enable them to communicate with the world. The companies that embrace change can become dominant players in the industry – those who do not fall behind competitors … and fall . “

And if you still can’t see the potential rising, you will soon. Snapchat also shared this timeline for the growth in adoption of AR – from ‘Tech’ to ‘Toy’ and ultimately ‘Totality’ in connection with its widespread use.

There’s a lot of potential here, and Snapchat’s AR report outlines it in an easy way to follow, with the added insight into consumer usage and interest rates to underline each point.

Again, it may not seem like AR will become an all-inclusive tool, but the trend directions do point to this next phase, and when fully functional AR glasses become available to consumers, the next move will take place quickly.

It’s best to come before the game now and make sure you’re prepared.

You can read Snapchat’s full Consumer AR Global Report 2021, 74 pages. here.