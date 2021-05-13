DOH NEWS RELEASE: CDC RECOMMENDS PFIZER COVID VACCINE FOR 12-15 YEAR OLDS

Newsroom Posted on May 12, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health is pleased adolescents age 12 to 15 are now eligible for COVID vaccines.

Today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that 12 to 15-year-olds receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The recommendation comes two days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization for the vaccine to include people age 12 and older.

“This vaccine is safe and very effective, especially in this age group.” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “The vaccine offers another layer of protection and will help to lessen transmission and illness, which will protect young people, their parents and their grandparents. We are very excited this additional group can now be vaccinated.”

A few vaccination providers in Hawai‘i have already begun to offer shots to those age 12 to 15 and other providers offering Pfizer will do the same in the coming days.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for people 18 and older.

A growing number of locations are offering vaccinations to those who walk-in without an appointment. Vaccinations can also be scheduled on the registration page at https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccination-registration.

