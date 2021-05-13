Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,442 in the last 365 days.

DOH NEWS RELEASE: CDC RECOMMENDS PFIZER COVID VACCINE FOR 12-15 YEAR OLDS

Posted on May 12, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health is pleased adolescents age 12 to 15 are now eligible for COVID vaccines.

Today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that 12 to 15-year-olds receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The recommendation comes two days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization for the vaccine to include people age 12 and older.

“This vaccine is safe and very effective, especially in this age group.” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “The vaccine offers another layer of protection and will help to lessen transmission and illness, which will protect young people, their parents and their grandparents. We are very excited this additional group can now be vaccinated.”

A few vaccination providers in Hawai‘i have already begun to offer shots to those age 12 to 15 and other providers offering Pfizer will do the same in the coming days.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for people 18 and older.

A growing number of locations are offering vaccinations to those who walk-in without an appointment. Vaccinations can also be scheduled on the registration page at https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccination-registration.

 

 

# # #

You just read:

DOH NEWS RELEASE: CDC RECOMMENDS PFIZER COVID VACCINE FOR 12-15 YEAR OLDS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.