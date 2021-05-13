‘Above the Fold’ Episode Recap: Go ‘Meetless’ in the Year 2021

Josh Little has an impressive resume: teacher became ninja for business sales, tech entrepreneur became beer master. But he will tell you that his experience at Red Lobster was the most valuable in his career:

However, his magnum opus is an asynchronous video app called Volley. Allows you to easily record a video and send it to an employee – as if Slack and Zoom had a baby.

It’s a cool concept that has lent itself to one very fascinating conversation about the status quo of digital work culture and, most importantly, “meeting fatigue.”

Tips: If you’re just here for the pickles, then continue after 40:50.

“My family did not have money, but they had very good recipes.”