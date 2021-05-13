TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, May 13-19, 2021

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Bridge Repair on I-65 at Wedgewood Ave

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-65 in both directions to clean and paint the bridge parapet and media barrier wall.

· Sunday, May 16 and Monday, May 17, 9PM-5AM, There will be a closure on Wedgewood Ave at I-65 to wreck forms and clean/paint the bridge parapet. A detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River

· Daily, 8:30AM-3PM, There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the SR 171 (Hobson Pike) bridge over the Stones River for partial depth deck repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Ramp Improvements on I-65 NB at Harding Place

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-65 NB (MM 78) just before the Harding Place ramp to install new full depth pavement widening.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interchange Improvements at I-24 and Hickory Hollow Parkway

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

· Wednesday, May 19, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent closures on Old Hickory Blvd eastbound off-ramp to remove barrier rail and traffic control devices, and restriping. There will be intermittent closures on Hickory Hollow Parkway in both directions to shift traffic.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on Ellington Parkway (SR 6) from East Trinity Lane to Broadmoor Drive

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on Ellington Parkway from East Trinity Lane to Broadmoor Drive for milling and paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 24 (Charlotte Pike) from US 70 S (SR 1) to SR 251 (Old Hickory Blvd)

· Nightly, 7AM-4PM, There will be lane closures for resurfacing activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, The resurfacing on US 431 (SR 65) from south of Seymor Hollow Road to south of Eatons Creek Road

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on SR 65 (Whites Creek Pike) from just south of Seymore Hollow Rd to Eatons Creek Rd for milling and paving.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for construction activities.

HICKMAN AND HUMPHEYS COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-40 from MM 152-160

· Nightly, 7PM-6AM, There will lane closures for resurfacing operations.

HUMPHEYS COUNTY, Repair of bridges over I-40 over the Buffalo River

· Sunday, May 16 through Thursday, May 20, There will be a continuous lane closure on I-40 eastbound to repair joints on the Buffalo River Bridge (MM 140-142). (The work was postponed last weekend due to weather).

MAURY COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 396 from US 31 to I-65

· Daily, 8:30AM-3:30PM, There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations on SR 396 from MM 0-4.

· Friday, May 14 at 7PM through Monday, May 17 at 6AM, There will be a lane closure on SR 396 to preform bridge repairs over Kedron Road (MM 1.5).

MAURY COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Repair – SR 396

· Friday, May 14 at 8PM through Monday, May 17 at 6AM, There ramp from Port Royal Blvd to SR 396 eastbound will be closed to replace concrete.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Installation of Sign Structures on I-24

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 at MM 80-81 in both directions to install the median foundation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Widening SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (Nissan Drive) to I-840

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities and rolling roadblocks for blasting operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Repair

· Friday, May 14 at 8PM through Monday, May 17 at 5AM, The ramp from I-24 westbound to I-840 eastbound will be closed for concrete replacement.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-840 including Concrete Repair (MM 45-53)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations (MM 45-53).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SR 99 Widening from Cason Lane to I-24

· Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 14, River Rock Blvd will be closed at SR 99 for reconstruction. A signed detour will be in place.

SMITH COUNTY, SR 25 Rockfall Mitigation

· From now through September 2021, SR 25 north of the SR 80 intersection is reduced to one lane for a rockfall mitigation project.

SUMNER COUNTY, Gateway Drive Extension

· Daily, 9AM-3:30PM, There will be intermittent closures on SR 25 at LM 18 for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing of I-840 from the bridge over the Harpeth River (LM 33.05) to the Rutherford Co line (LM 39.19)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures between MM 38-45 for milling operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Intersection Improvements at SR 106 and Murray Lane

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for final pavement marking, mill and inlay, and cleanup.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road

· Daily, 8:30AM-3PM and Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for resurfacing work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Widening SR 96 Between Arno Road and SR 252 (Wilson Pike)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 for clearing and construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY, Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, I-40 in both directions will have intermittent lane closures for asphalt paving at MM 225-226.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridge over Jug Creek on SR 266

· Through June 2021, The roadway is reduced to one lane for bridge repair.

>>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

CHEATHAM COUNTY

· Saturday, May 8, 6AM-12PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-40 between MM 183-189 for slope mowing.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

· Thursday, May 15, 6AM-12PM, There will be lane closures on I-40 westbound at MM 201-199 for milling and paving.

· Thursday, May 20, 8PM-5AM, The I-40 eastbound on-ramp at Old Hickory Blvd will be closed for milling and paving (MM 199).

· Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 21, 7:30PM-4AM, There will be intermittent lane closures at the following locations for line painting.

o I-40 MM 206-207

o I-65 MM 85-86

o SR 155 (Briley Parkway) MM 28-25

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

· Thursday, May 6, 8PM-2AM, The I-24 westbound off ramp at MM 1 (Trenton Road) will be closed for paving.

ROBERTSON COUNTY

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-65 between MM 104-118 for in-place paving.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

· Wednesday, May 19, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-840 in both directions at MM 53-54 for striping.

· Wednesday, May 19, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 96-97 and MM 73-79 for striping.

SMITH COUNTY

· Nightly starting Monday, May 17, 7:30AM-4AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions form MM 250-259 for striping.

