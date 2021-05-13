Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The 80th Street Bridge east of Bismarck open to one lane of traffic today

The 80th Street Bridge located about one mile south of 43rd Ave NE crossing over I-94 east of Bismarck, has been opened to a single lane of traffic. A lane restriction of 14 feet and a maximum vehicle weight of 105,500 lbs. is in place.

The bridge was temporarily closed about one month ago due to an over height vehicle striking the bridge.

Motorists will need to take turns using the southbound lane to cross over the bridge. Traffic lights are in place directing traffic to take turns using only the southbound lane.

The northbound lane of the bridge will remain closed until further notice.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.  

