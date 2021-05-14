Attorney Neelam Chandna Joins The Wagner Law Group
The Wagner Law Group has announced that attorney Neelam Chandna has joined the firm as a Partner
Neelam’s in-depth ERISA and employee benefits experience, especially in the area of multiemployer plans, will serve as a tremendous asset to our already robust practice in that area of the law”BOSTON, MA, USA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston, MA, May 14, 2021 – Marcia Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, widely renowned as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that attorney Neelam Chandna has joined the firm as a Partner. “Neelam’s unique and in-depth ERISA and employee benefits experience, especially in the area of multiemployer plans, will serve as a tremendous asset to our already robust practice in that area of the law. We are thrilled to welcome her,” says Ms. Wagner.
— Marcia S. Wagner, founder and Managing Partner
Neelam Chandna advises collectively bargained multiemployer funds, known as “Taft-Hartley plans,” including defined benefit, defined contribution, health and welfare, and apprenticeship plans. Ms. Chandna will be a great addition to the firm's growing Taft-Hartley practice; Wagner attorneys serve as either trust counsel or independent fiduciary to such funds around the country. She also advises public sector health and welfare funds and single employer plans, and will support the firm’s large practice of Retiree Medical Trust and VEBA clients in the public sector.
Ms. Chandna's experience in employee benefits includes plan design, plan drafting, and consultation in a broad range of matters under ERISA and the Internal Revenue Code. She has represented trust funds in a wide variety of sectors, including construction, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, entertainment, and law enforcement. Ms. Chandna routinely speaks on various ERISA topics, ranging from a broad overview of the statute to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent review of the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act, for organizations such as the Employee Benefits Committee of the Labor and Employment section of the American Bar Association.
Ms. Chandna was previously a partner at a Los Angeles law firm and worked for the Employee Benefits Security Administration of the United States Department of Labor, where she dealt with ERISA issues involving both single employer and multiemployer plans. She is a graduate of Northeastern University School of Law in Boston, Massachusetts and the University of California, Berkeley.
The Wagner Law Group now has a well-established presence in California, with existing offices in San Francisco and San Diego and its new office in Los Angeles.
