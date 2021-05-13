May 13, 2021 - Blinn College and Partners Awarded $287,500 Job-Training Grant

Date: May 13, 2021

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has awarded Blinn College and its partners a $287,500 Skills Development Fund grant. Blinn is teaming up with G-Con Manufacturing Inc., Koppers Inc., Silversage Assisted Living and Memory Care LLC and FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas LLC for the grant, which will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley area.

The grant is expected to train 251 workers in high-demand occupations and trades in response to the impact and demand created by the pandemic, with 187 to-date having already completed the program. Trainings will include COVID-19 safety and best practices procedures, OSHA protocols, electrical troubleshooting and power truck industrial training.

“Congratulations to Blinn College, Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley and the four Texas employers on this collaboration project,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “This grant will foster continued education and training that allows us to meet the needs of employers impacted by COVID-19 while also keeping our state as an economic leader and a top destination for business.”

The Skills Development Fund grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with at least 4,572 employers to upgrade or support the creation of more than 398,125 jobs throughout Texas since the program’s inception in 1996. Employers seeking more information about the Skills Development Fund may visit the TWC website at www.texasworkforce.org/skills.

Blinn College contact: Richard Bray, 979-209-7284, Richard.Bray@blinn.edu

