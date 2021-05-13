Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,442 in the last 365 days.

May 13, 2021 - Blinn College and Partners Awarded $287,500 Job-Training Grant

Date: May 13, 2021

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

 

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has awarded Blinn College and its partners a $287,500 Skills Development Fund grant. Blinn is teaming up with G-Con Manufacturing Inc., Koppers Inc., Silversage Assisted Living and Memory Care LLC and FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas LLC for the grant, which will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley area.

The grant is expected to train 251 workers in high-demand occupations and trades in response to the impact and demand created by the pandemic, with 187 to-date having already completed the program. Trainings will include COVID-19 safety and best practices procedures, OSHA protocols, electrical troubleshooting and power truck industrial training.

“Congratulations to Blinn College, Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley and the four Texas employers on this collaboration project,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “This grant will foster continued education and training that allows us to meet the needs of employers impacted by COVID-19 while also keeping our state as an economic leader and a top destination for business.”

The Skills Development Fund grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with at least 4,572 employers to upgrade or support the creation of more than 398,125 jobs throughout Texas since the program’s inception in 1996. Employers seeking more information about the Skills Development Fund may visit the TWC website at www.texasworkforce.org/skills.

Blinn College contact: Richard Bray, 979-209-7284, Richard.Bray@blinn.edu 

 ###mmh

The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and the services it offers in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org. To receive notifications about TWC programs and services subscribe to our email updates.

 

You just read:

May 13, 2021 - Blinn College and Partners Awarded $287,500 Job-Training Grant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.