UPDATE: Governor Hogan Lifts Capacity Limits on Indoor and Outdoor Venues, All Remaining Restrictions on Indoor and Outdoor Dining As of May 15

May 13, 2021

Statewide Indoor Mask Mandate Remains in Place

ANNAPOLIS, MD—As a result of the state’s rapid pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and subsequent declines in key health metrics, Governor Larry Hogan today announced the lifting of all capacity restrictions on outdoor entertainment, art, and sports venues and indoor entertainment venues and conventions, and all remaining restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining, as of Saturday, May 15.

The governor also announced that the state’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted as soon as 70% of adults receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information please refer to the updated executive order and the Maryland Department of Health’s updated guidance for indoor food service, retail, and personal service establishments.

