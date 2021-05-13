PennDOT, University of Pittsburgh Police Urge Safety During Bicycle Safety Month, Pedestrian Enforcement Wave

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the University of Pittsburgh Police today held a media event to discuss bicycle and pedestrian safety as part of National Bicycle Safety Month and the current Pedestrian Enforcement Wave.

As May marks National Bicycle Safety Month, next week has been designated National Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. This week also fall within the current Pedestrian Enforcement Wave, which runs through May 16. The Oakland area within the City of Pittsburgh, has a high volume of motorist, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic. The safety partners urge the three groups to work together to maintain a safer roadway.

PennDOT addressed bicycle safety and share the road tips, which include wearing a properly fitted helmet and following the same responsibilities as a vehicle driver. Bicyclists are expected to obey all traffic laws, including but not limited to, riding on the right side of the road, abiding by traffics signs and signals, and using turn signals. However, they may travel at less than the posted minimum speed. Additionally, bicyclists may operate on a shoulder or berm but are not required to do so.

Motorists are reminded it is illegal to force a bicyclist off the road and violators may face criminal charges. When passing a bicyclist, motorists must allow at least four feet between their vehicle and the bicycle. Motorists should check for bicyclists in mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes and at intersections, as bicycles are small and may be difficult to see.

Pedestrians, like bicyclists are vulnerable on the road and must practice safe behaviors while walking. Wearing light-colored or reflective clothing for high visibility, making eye contact with motorists and looking both ways before crossing the street, along with avoiding distractions are all ways pedestrians can be safer while walking. Many people get into the habit of looking at their phones while walking, which takes their focus away from what is ahead as well as oncoming traffic. Just as motorists should not drive distracted, pedestrians should not walk distracted either.

Additionally, the safety partners urge motorists to slow down when approaching a crosswalk and give pedestrians the right of way. They ae also encouraged to make eye contact with crossing pedestrians to show they see them and remain alert and focused on the road.

According to PennDOT data, from 2016 to 2020 there have been 2,006 pedestrian and 390 bicycle crashes in Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties. Collectively, these crashes resulted in 83 fatalities.

For more information on bicycle and pedestrian safety, visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.

For regional twitter updates, visit www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #