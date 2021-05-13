PennDOT Encourages Public to Join Telephone Town Hall, Review Draft Transportation Funding Study

As part of the ongoing public comment period for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study exploring sustainable transportation funding options, a telephone town hall meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 6:00 PM EST.

The telephone town hall will provide an opportunity to comment on the statewide PEL study in addition to an active virtual public meeting, accessible online through June 1, 2021, at www.penndot.gov/funding.

The public may pre-register for the telephone town hall, but it is not required. There are three ways to join the telephone town hall:

• Pre-register at https://dashboard.teletownhall.us/registration/XZ3RGB2WJC7V to receive a phone call to join at the start of the meeting. • Visit www.penndot.gov/funding and click on the registration button to receive a phone call to join at the start of the meeting • Dial in directly to the meeting at 855-756-7520, Entry Code Ext: 73539#.

Those who cannot join the telephone opportunity are encouraged to review and participate in the on-demand virtual public meeting that began on April 29. Public comments can be submitted directly from the meeting website or via other comment submission methods, including:

• Website: www.penndot.gov/funding, click on “virtual public meeting” and scroll to the bottom of the page to access the comment section; • Email: PennDOTPathways@pa.gov; and • Hotline: 717-325-6129.

The PEL study, in support of the PennDOT Pathways program, is being conducted to identify near- and long-term alternative funding solutions and establish a methodology for their evaluation. The Transportation Revenue Options Commission (TROC), which was established by Governor Tom Wolf’s Executive Order on March 12, received the draft PEL study and will receive the final version when completed.

For more information about the PennDOT Pathways program, visit www.penndot.gov/funding.

PennDOT will make all reasonable modifications to policies, programs, and documents to ensure that people with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency have an equal opportunity to participate in all of its programs, services, and activities.

To request assistance to participate in the virtual public meeting or review the PEL study, please contact PennDOT's Communications Office by emailing dotcomm@pa.gov or calling 717-783-8800 from 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM. PennDOT will not place a surcharge on an individual with a disability or those with limited English proficiency to cover the costs of providing auxiliary aids/services or reasonable modifications of policy. If you have other questions or challenges, please contact PennDOT's Bureau of Equal Opportunity to request help by emailing RA-penndoteoreports@pa.gov or calling 1-800-468-4201; TTY (711).

MEDIA CONTACT: Alexis Campbell, alecampbel@pa.gov, 717-783-8800