Weekend Detour for Pipe Replacement on Route 124 (Mount Rose Avenue) in Spring Garden Township, York County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a detour is planned for this weekend on Route 124 (Mount Rose Avenue) in York County, for a large pipe replacement.

Mount Rose Avenue will be closed just west of Brunk Lane in Spring Garden Township from approximately 8:30 PM Friday, May 14, to 6 AM Monday, May 17.

A detour will be in place during the closure. Motorists on the east side of the closure wishing to travel west on Mount Rose Avenue should take southbound I-83 from Exit 18 to Exit 16 (Route 74/Queen Street), then take northbound Route 74/Queen Street to northbound Route 3023/Hollywood Drive, then continue on to Hill Street which connects with Mount Rose Avenue on the west side of the closure.

Motorists on the west side of the closure wishing to travel east on Mount Rose Avenue should travel south on Hill Street and Hollywood Drive to southbound Route 74/Queen Street, to Exit 16, then take northbound I-83 to Exit 18/Mount Rose Avenue on the east side of the closure.

This work is part of a resurfacing project consisting of base repairs, milling, paving, minor drainage improvements, ADA curb ramp improvements, and new guide rail from near the York City/Spring Garden Township line to just east of Brunk Lane.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs is the prime contractor on this $1,138,781 project. Work is expected to be completed by July 19, 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018