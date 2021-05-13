Best contact management software to consider using

Disclosure: This content is supported by readers, which means that if you click on some of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you are trying to make the sale, you want to be as tactful as possible. You want to talk to the customer at the exact time you want to sell.

This means that you go beyond storing their basic contact information and tracing contact points, refutes and previous sales transactions.

This is where contact management software can be one of your most valuable sales tools. It helps you streamline your sales process so you can close sales faster, retain your most valuable customers, and grow your business.

But how do you find the right contact manager to integrate into your sales system?

In this comprehensive guide, I examine five of the best contact management tools on the market and guide you through the best features as well as their price points.

Let’s start.

# 1 – HubSpot Review – The best free contact management system

HubSpot stands alone as a powerful free contact management system with numerous accessible tools to enhance your sales cycle from start to finish.

This is because HubSpot is releasing a free version of its award-winning CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software. Contact management is one of the fundamental services included in this suite, but you will find tools for sales, marketing and customer service teams.

For a free product, it’s incredibly rich.

If you only focus on the list of contact management tasks that you can do for free with HubSpot’s software, you’ll have another long list. You can keep track of activities on contact sites, offers, company insights, ticket management, ad management, email tracking and notifications, and even messaging integrations.

HubSpot’s free contact management software is an excellent step towards more varied and growth-oriented contact management as your business grows, as you can always upgrade to one of their paid CRM plans without migrating.

If you are in the business of contact management and want to do more with your contacts in terms of a budget sales strategy, I recommend that you start offering the free tools of HubSpot for a strong start.

# 2 – Bigin Review – Best for simple contact management

A small or medium-sized business does not always use tools that come with businesses in mind. Bigin take the price for a simple but reliable contact manager that you can easily get started with.

A single dashboard unites all your data points so you can make strategic decisions at a glance and manage them all on your roster. It helps to consider it as your own yellow pages, except ten times more useful.

You can do things like add your preferred brands to contacts to quickly find what you’re looking for, look at your expected revenue numbers and see all your pending tasks.

Bigin makes it easier for you to close transactions by scheduling follow-up activities and then monitoring the results closely, all on an intuitive dashboard.

Bigin’s simplicity is also incorporated into its pricing structure. Here’s a quick overview:

Free

Single user

500 contacts

A pipeline

Express – $ 7 per user per month

50,000 contacts

5 pipelines

Add 10,000 additional contacts for $ 1 per month

Up to 20 custom fields per module and 10 custom control screens

It’s that simple. A user with a pipeline can manage up to 500 contacts for free. And the paid level is also not hard to stomach.

# 3 – Pipedrive Review – Best for visual contact management

Pipedrive not only loves the wide range of CMS tools it offers, but because it makes the entire contact management and sales process straightforward and visual. It has been used by more than 90,000 companies in more than 170 countries and business giants such as Vimeo, Amazon and Re / Max.

Pipedrive is a very intuitive system that can easily update and automate contact work and sales calls. The easy drag-and-drop features and their clean and accessible interface make them an easily customizable and usable system.

With a visual dashboard in mind, they do not falter in the features section, as they offer many tools for powerful contact management, such as task automation, lead piping, and smart lists that follow the last time you contacted a prospector.

You can always try Pipedrive for 14 days for free. It does not hurt to spend a few days trying out the software’s inputs and outs to see if it’s a good social agreement. Otherwise, the price planning is in four levels:

Essential – $ 12.50

Advanced – $ 24.90

Professional – $ 49.90

Business – $ 99

# 4 – Zendesk Review – Best for reporting and analysis

Zendesk is a dynamic CMS that emphasizes the analytical and reporting aspects of contact management.

The last thing you want is to expand a robust list of clues and then have no idea what to do with it due to lack of data. Zendesk’s analytics enable you to have better conversations with your potential people with their pre-built analytics features.

Allows you to track rep activity, response times, and live chat interactions. Their rich sign-up features ensure you keep a finger on the pulse at every touch point of your sales cycle. This makes it easy to increase the ROI of every salesperson in your team.

The price distribution of Zendesk can be specific depending on the solutions and features you are looking for. The contact and relationship management levels start at $ 19 per seat.

Here is a quick overview of the price levels:

Team – $ 19 per seat per month

Professional – $ 49 per seat per month

Business – $ 99 per seat per month

Elite – $ 199 per seat per month

# 5 – Sales team Review – The best scalable CMS

Contact management software that provides you with augmented and powerful tools to take you beyond the basics? There is a tool for that. It’s called Sales team.

The purpose of a CMS is to increase the efficiency of your day-to-day operations so that you are never overwhelmed by lost sales or missed opportunities for relationship building.

Salesforce does this by offering the tools to build a good contact management base. This means contact history, survey responses, and email responses. But they take it a step further with their social data tool to keep up with what your customer is saying about products and services.

Not only that, but Salesforce makes it easy to work with everyone in your business. You can share documents, comments, analysis and insights, sales history and any other information related to your ROI.

On-the-go contact management is also possible with its mobile app. You can invest anywhere on a call with a lot of prior information about your client. This amazing range of tools makes Salesforce not only a contact management tool, but also a sales closing system, so it’s the best choice for me.

Here is an outline of each plan they offer:

Essential – $ 25

Professional – $ 75

Business – $ 150

Unlimited – $ 300

Each plan has:

Account, contact, guidance and event management

Email integration with Gmail and Outlook

Access to the Salesforce mobile app and all its features

The higher the level, the more access you have to customizable features and tools. Fortunately, you do not have to jump right into a plan without first testing how it works.

Salesforce also gives you the option to test any price level before committing.

What I was looking for to find the best contact management software

Choosing the best contact management software goes beyond making sure that they offer the standard contact management software (CMS) tools, such as tracking sales, customer records, email and sales history.

Your business is unique, which means your CMS needs are unique as well. As a result, it is difficult to identify a CMS that you can use in a particular sales scenario or industry.

You also need to consider the size of your team, your plans for scale and growth in revenue, and what features are non-negotiable in your given industry.

In addition, there are some specific key factors to consider when trying to make the best choice in a variety of software. Use these criteria to ensure you make the best contact management investment possible.

Reporting and Analytics capabilities

Some contact management systems place more emphasis on sales reporting and analysis than others. It can be a valuable asset or just an extra feature for your team, depending on how you handle your sales process.

Contact management software is becoming more and more powerful these days in terms of the analytics it can gather to help you make the best sales decisions. Some of them can measure everything, from interacting with live chat to sales calls, email responses and even what your prospective customers are saying on social media about you or your competitor’s product or service.

Deciding how deep to do your contact management analysis will ultimately depend on your sales goals and budget. Consultation with your sales team can be a good idea in the process of making a final decision.

Sales process and software fit

The sales process you use to sell printers is not necessarily the same as when you sell premium auto parts. It also means you want to find a CMS that fits every unique point of sale that your team goes through on an ongoing basis.

If done right, it can mean higher ROI, shorter sales cycles and more revenue. This is where it’s a good idea to take the time to test every prospective CMS that looks appealing to your sales team. Most of them have the option of a demo or a free 14 day trial.

These trials exist for a reason. I advise you to utilize it before connecting.

User experience

The more scalable integrations and features a CMS has, the more likely it is to have a large learning curve. This is important to consider when thinking about successfully presenting your sales team.

In addition, the user experience for your customer attributes, such as contact forms and chatbots, as well as the backend features that your sales staff need to communicate on a daily basis, are an important part of the ease of use process.

A variety of powerful features are pretty useless if your sales team is constantly having trouble using them, or if integrations are too clumsy to work properly.

It also raises questions about what support features your preferred CMS offers and whether it offers related training options such as forums, live chat or even webinars for training.

Summary

If you find the right contact management system, you can make the difference between constant sales, shorter sales cycles and more efficient business growth all around.

But it starts with figuring out what your sales needs are, how you go about your sales strategy and what you need to optimize for higher ROI. Once you have identified your most important needs, you can narrow down your list of prospects.

My recommendations are excellent products, but each has their strong fit:

My best choices for effective contact management are HubSpot, because of their extensive list of free tools, and Sales team, because of how versatile and adaptable they are. Be sure to use this overview as a roadmap to make your final decision.