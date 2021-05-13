MDE Announces the 2021 Mississippi Parent of the Year

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: May 5, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced today the 2021 Mississippi Parent of the Year is Aleesha Hudson, a mother of two children in the Hinds County School District (HCSD).

The school district nominated Hudson as an awesome mother, exceptional leader, and one who works above and beyond for the greater good of Mississippi students. Service is at the heart of Hudson’s involvement in the community. She strategically allocates time to serving others and uses her efforts and partnerships to impact and improve the community.

Hudson believes that active parents can celebrate their children’s successes and calm their failures.

“Being an involved parent is not easy. However, the benefits outweigh the challenges. It takes an all-hands-on-deck approach because teachers and parents cannot educate children alone, and students cannot educate themselves alone. Active parenting enables our students to soar to places that will allow them to reach their full potential,” Hudson said.

Hudson’s involvement in various service-oriented activities and organizations have led to student success, including establishing an endowment and scholarship fund at Jackson State University (JSU) to benefit graduates of HCSD in 2018 and assisting students within HCSD in attending High School Day at JSU. Through her exceptional leadership skills, in February 2020 Hudson started her own nonprofit organization, Community Resource Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to enhance the lives of Hinds County residents by providing educational resources in the areas of social services, food insecurity, and scholarship funding.

Research has repeatedly shown that parental involvement is a critical factor determining the academic success of students. As part of the annual Parent of the Year program, MDE asks each district to select an outstanding parent who has made a significant impact on school improvement efforts in the school district.

The committee reviewed numerous applications submitted by school districts and selected Parent of the Year finalists from each of the four congressional districts. From those four district winners, the 2021 Parent of the Year is determined.

Parent of the Year Finalists

Congressional District 1 finalist is Marcia Bibbs-Blake, who was nominated by the Oxford School District for strong leadership as an active parent and her love for the community. She has two children, including one currently in the district.

Congressional District 3 finalist is Christy Hart Lee, who was nominated by Brookhaven School District for whole-heartedly giving her time and talents to students, staff, and community. She has three children, including two currently in the district.

Congressional District 4 finalist is Jeannie Elizabeth Bolton, who was nominated by Perry County School District for her positive attitude, leadership, and strong work ethic for school improvement. She has four children, including one currently in the district.