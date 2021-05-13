When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Las Vegas, NV, Global Sanitizers is voluntarily recalling 50 thousand units of Medically Minded hand sanitizers, lot numbers: E212020 & E082020 Best Buy of 5/21/2022 to the user/consumer level. FDA analysis has found the product to contain methanol.

Risk Statement: Substantial methanol exposure can result in coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning. To date, Global Sanitizers has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

These products are used as hand sanitizers and marketed to help decrease bacteria on the skin when soap and water are not available. Medically Minded hand sanitizer is packaged in 8.5 oz / 250 ml clear bottles with caps with the following UPC 7675300359. The affected Medically Minded hand sanitizer lots include the following lot numbers and expiration dates E212020 & E082020 Best Buy of 5/21/2022. The product can be identified by the representative label below. The hand sanitizer was distributed Nationwide in the USA to Wholesale companies who further distributed between July 2020 -August 2020.

Global Sanitizers is notifying its distributors and customers by Email, Letter, Telephone & Press Release and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Consumers/distributors/retailers that have Medically Minded hand sanitizer product which is being recalled should stop using/return to place of purchase/discard/contact their doctor.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Global Sanitizers by calling 702.323.4402 or e-mail address recall@globalsanitizers.com Monday through Friday 9am-5pm pacific standard time. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

