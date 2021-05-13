Controlled hunt drawing results for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat now available

Hunters who applied for controlled hunts for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat hunts can see if they drew a tag by going to the controlled hunt results webpage.

Email notifications were sent to successful and unsuccessful applicants with an email on their license profile. Idaho Fish and Game licensing staff will issue and mail the tags over the next few weeks.

Customers who purchased their application online or by phone will receive their refund on the credit card used to make the purchase no later than June 30. Those who purchased their application in person at a Fish and Game office or license vendor will receive a paper check, mailed to the address on file, by June 10.

No luck? You can still apply for a Super Hunt

Hunters who applied for moose, sheep and goat can not apply for most deer, elk and pronghorn controlled hunts, but they can apply for Super Hunt tags, which include deer, elk, pronghorn and moose.

Anyone who draws a Super Hunt tag can hunt in any open hunt area for the species drawn, including general and controlled hunts.

Entries are $6 each for a single species and $20 for a Super Hunt combo that includes one tag for each species.