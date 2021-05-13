Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in the 3700 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:30 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Two additional adult male victims sought treatment at an area hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.