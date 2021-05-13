Meet Entrepreneur Patricia A. Denny who Recently Partnered With My Product Today.
The Hound Handler®, a comfortable way to walk your dog
Genius is one percent inspiration, ninety-nine percent perspiration”HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patricia A. Denny is a serial entrepreneur from High Point, NC, and has announced her newest venture with the Florida-based My Product Today. The negotiated deal will launch her creative new product into e-commerce retailers all over the world. My Product Today’s CEO, Ricardo Valderrama says his objective is to develop this innovative new brand into a household name for dog owners.
Patricia A. Denny and My Product Today will introduce her product The Hound Handler®, a comfortable way to walk your dog helping to improve your grip and soften the tension around the owner's hands and wrist. Perfectly suited for anyone who may have trouble holding a tight grip. Patricia’s hope is this product will be the first of many under their new brand with My Product Today.
My Product Today is a Florida-based company that prides itself on empowering normal everyday people to become successful entrepreneurs. Vice President Jason Rivers believes this product will genuinely have a retail impact with the My Product Today team’s support and resources. Their years of experience developing new products and correctly introducing them into the marketplace will lay down the framework for success.
