Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,432 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ivey Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility to be Expanded in Alabama to Include Individuals Age 12 and Older, Effective Immediately

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced Alabama is expanding COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to include individuals age 12 and older, effective immediately. On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adolescents with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices giving recommendations Wednesday and the CDC giving its final approval later yesterday.

“This is great and welcome news that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be available for Alabamians 12 and up, offering another option for families in our state as we get back into full gear. We have seen good success so far with these safe and effective vaccines, and I encourage parents and children to consult with your pediatrician if you have any questions,” Governor Ivey said. “The vaccine is our ticket back to normal, and I continue to feel optimistic and hopeful in the positive direction we are moving in as a state.”

The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals age 12 and up, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both available to individuals 18 years of age and older.

With this expansion, there will be more than 4 million eligible individuals in the state of Alabama. Currently, the state receives approximately 135,000 first doses each week.

“We encourage the vaccination of adolescents ages 12 and older to get the protection offered by the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “This vaccine will be available at private providers and other sites which have Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available.”

As of May 12, 2,722,909 doses have been administered.

Visit vaccines.gov to search Alabama vaccine providers by vaccine brand offered.

 ###

You just read:

Governor Ivey Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility to be Expanded in Alabama to Include Individuals Age 12 and Older, Effective Immediately

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.