Arbala Systems, Inc. Appoints Shannon Mullins as Chief Revenue Officer
Former Nashville Microsoft Practice Director and Microsoft MVP Joins Company to Lead the Expansion as a full-service Microsoft Gold PartnerPLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arbala Systems, Inc., a Microsoft Gold Partner and leader in Microsoft security and managed services, today announced that Shannon Mullins has joined the company as a partner and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mullins will lead the growth and strategy for Arbala, including sales, account management, partner strategy, and industry-specific initiatives. She will play a critical role in driving the company's next phase of growth, responsible for scaling Microsoft offerings, strategy, operations, and market expansion. She will join Chief Security Officer (CSO) Mike Reyes and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jason Videll in their mission of growing and scaling Arbala as a complete Microsoft service and security provider.
Arbala Systems, Inc. will be rebranding to Arbala, and will become a full-service Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Azure, and Azure Security partner. Arbala will offer implementation services, licensing and managed services around all Microsoft product and security offerings. The company also announced they will be opening their third location in Nashville, TN, which is home to Mullins. Arbala also has locations in Plano, Texas (Headquarters) and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
"I'm excited Shannon will be leading Arbala’s expanded mission to help our customers with all aspects of the Microsoft Platform. We are now able to ensure that business-critical ERP and CRM applications are implemented correctly, managed efficiently, and continuously monitored and protected. She is a perfect fit for Arbala’s approach: listening to our customers, understanding their challenges, and solving them together, as a team," said Videll.
Mike Reyes added "Shannon's industry experience and relationships, coupled with our security approach is ideal for companies working with Microsoft solutions. No one in this industry has the combination of skills we now have."
Mullins brings over 22 years of Dynamics industry experience leading high-performing, service-driven teams to deliver sustainable financial growth and customer satisfaction. Mullins is a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) of Business Applications and an international speaker and teacher for the Dynamics community. She has deep experience with both ERP and CRM applications along with building teams within the Microsoft Partner Network. “I could not be more thrilled to partner with Mike and Jason. I am excited to assist in growing Arbala and expanding the Arbala services to cover Dynamics 365 ERP, CRM, and other cloud applications while maintaining excellent client relationships and service performance. I am joined by my talented partners, who bring a wealth and depth of security knowledge that I have not seen before from a full-service Microsoft partner.”
About Arbala
Arbala prides itself on rapid response and strong relationships with our clients, helping them focus more on what matters as they make tough business decisions. Arbala offers a wide variety of implementation and managed services built around Microsoft applications and security. Led by a team of security and Dynamics veterans, the company provides industry-leading expertise in implementation, managed services, and support.
