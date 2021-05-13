15 Useful Clubhouse Tools to Help Your Marketing

Clubhouse is an interesting app that acts as a combination of podcasting, Facebook Messenger, and Snapchat mixed into one.

This audio-based platform is growing dramatically. In fact, the app has more than 228,000 reviews and a 4.9-star rating on the App Store.

If you’re looking for a unique way to reach a highly targeted audience through the use of audio, this could be your avenue. In this article, I’m covering the most useful Clubhouse tools to make your marketing efforts simpler and more effective.

Why Should You Use the Clubhouse App for Marketing?

The Clubhouse app puts a unique spin on social networking by restricting communication to nothing more than audio. You also need to know how to get a Clubhouse invite, which essentially requires you to reach out on social media and get your name out there.

It creates a bit of exclusivity that makes it all the more rewarding when you finally make it onto the platform. If you receive a Clubhouse app invite, you’ll be able to join chat rooms covering a wide variety of topics ranging from SEO to commercial plumbing.

Once you join a room, you’ll be able to sit back and listen or raise your hand and try to get into the conversation. As you get more and more involved in the community, you’ll have the opportunity to become a moderator or even create your own room and invite your followers in to listen to what you have to say.

As you can probably tell, there’s marketing potential here. Like Twitch and Snapchat, the conversations you have on the platform are gone once the chat ends. This presents a unique opportunity for you to bring people in and potentially operate the social network like a live webinar.

One big plus is that a camera isn’t a feature of the platform, so you don’t have to worry about being seen on screen. The platform is similar to podcasting, which has grown by 29.5 percent in the last three years. Clubhouse is more engaging than podcasting, though, because it allows listeners to comment and get involved in real-time, whereas most people listen to recordings of podcasts.

15 Marketing Clubhouse Tools

In this section, we will discuss some of the specific Clubhouse tools you can use to create a memorable experience on the platform. As marketers, our goal is to draw attention to ourselves and as much of it as possible. These tools make listening more enjoyable for your followers and keeps them coming back.

1. Humans on Clubhouse

If you’re coming to the platform with a specific goal in mind, you might want to use Humans on Clubhouse. This tool offers 1:1 connections to anyone within a particular niche. Whether you’re trying to network, build a following, or find an influencer, this Clubhouse tool can help you.

Once you’ve identified someone you’d like to connect with, you can reach out to them and hopefully determine how a networking relationship could be mutually beneficial. From there, you can host events together, piggyback on each other’s audience, and more.

2. Clubhype

A big downside to the Clubhouse platform, in general, is how challenging it can be to get the word out. Since the platform is kept relatively exclusive, there are extra steps you’ll want to take to ensure everyone knows you’re hosting an event.

Clubhype makes this easy. This Clubhouse tool allows you to enter your Clubhouse link, and it generates a sleek and attractive preview image you can share to social media. The image contains the date and time of the event, the title, and all the important members included in the event.

Let’s say you secured a great guest in your event. You’ll want to share it with your social media to get as many people into the event as possible to hear what the VIP has to say.

3. ClubLink

The goal of all Clubhouse tools is to make lives easier for you and anyone you want to join your event. ClubLink is another tool that helps create an attractive preview you can share on social media to get people to join. One unique feature is that it optimizes the time zone based on the host, so you won’t have to convert anything or worry about missing a session.

Clublink also has multiple sharing options based on the platform you’re sharing it on. No matter if you’re using Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, the tool makes it simple for you to create an attention-grabbing preview to get more viewers to join your event.

4. Find Clubhouse

This tool is similar to Humans on Clubhouse, but instead, it helps you find specific clubs based on topics you’re interested in. From a marketing standpoint, it would be good to use this in the beginning so you can find groups that relate to your business and could help you find listeners who may want to join your club as well.

There are tons of different ways to search, and they even promote clubs based on how much they’re trending. All you need to do is go over to the Find Clubhouse site and search based on your interests. From there, you can join clubs, see what the moderators are doing, and get ideas for how you’ll start to create your own audience.

5. Ask Clubhouse

Next on the list of Clubhouse tools is something that makes it easier for you to engage with your audience. If you’ve ever hosted a live event, you know how challenging it is to address all the questions as they’re pouring in.

Ask Clubhouse helps you do this by creating a board where people can ask their questions, and you can address them later on in the event or even at a later date. Best of all, you’ll answer the questions so everyone else can hear, which reduces the need to answer the same question over and over again.

6. Clubpad

A huge part of creating an inviting and fun environment in Clubhouse is being able to engage and entertain your audience. When there isn’t any video, people rely strictly on your audio to keep them engaged. Adding little sound effects to make things funnier and more interesting could help keep people aware and awake.

While these types of Clubhouse tools might not seem like a big deal, it’s the little things that make a difference. If you’re using Clubpad and have a competitor in the same niche who isn’t, maybe that’ll be your advantage.

7. Clubhouse Glow

This is a simple tool that allows you to create a color ring or filter over your Clubhouse avatar. Why would you want to do that? Why not? Generating attention and being able to stand out in a room is an important aspect of marketing.

Clubhouse Glow can help differentiate you from the rest of the crowd by adding a nice visual effect to your avatar.

8. Clubhouse Bio Builder

Clubhouse Bio Builder is an iOS app that helps you format text, choose the font, and create the most enticing bio possible. People are going to read your bio before joining your club, so you’ll want to make sure you’ve written the best bio possible as well. (Another tool coming on this later!)

Using the bio builder, you can use bold, italic, and emojis in your bio to draw more eyeballs to the text and help your profile stand out. It’s simple, easy to use, and a great way to get more people to notice you.

9. Clubhouse Avatar Maker

The avatar maker is another tool that helps you put a ring around your profile photo. With this one, you can choose from a variety of different templates based on where you’re promoting yourself, your personality, your niche, and your personal preferences. It makes setting up your profile easier so you can spend more time focusing on your content.

10. Crofile

Crofile is similar to a couple of the previous Clubhouse tools, but it has a unique spin.

You select your photo, choose from preset customization options, and add a status to your photo as well. You can put on there that you’re working on something, you’re away, or that you’re busy. Once you’ve customized your photo to your liking, you can save it and upload it to Clubhouse.

11. Comet Events

This is a powerful event management tool that helps you measure the results of your rooms in Clubhouse. You can start with a free account by simply entering your email address. From there, you’ll be able to take the link of all your events in Clubhouse and create a new Comet link where you can track all the data.

The only catch here is that you need to share the link specifically within Comet Events so it can keep track of everyone who RSVPs for the event. If you share the original Clubhouse link and people sign up, that data won’t be tracked, and you’ll have an inaccurate number.

This tool is helpful especially if you’re planning based on the total audience or doing a giveaway, and you need to know exactly how many people are planning to join the event.

12. Host Notes

Host Notes is another event management system to make it easier for people to RSVP and join your events. One important key to remember in marketing is that you need to make it as easy as possible for people.

If you create too many hoops to jump through, most people will simply back out and never move onto the next step. Host Notes allows you to create sharable links and attach resources from the conversation during the event.

13. Clubhouse DB

This Clubhouse analytics tool lets you get a bird’s eye view of the most popular users and clubs based on how many followers they have and when they registered.

If you’re trying to find ways to grow your club, this tool may help you because you can join other clubs, identify what they’re doing differently, and then start implementing that yourself.

14. CH Bio Generator

Even if you’re a writer or content marketer, writing bios is not something anyone likes to do. Many of us don’t like to talk about ourselves or tell everyone what we do, what we’ve accomplished, or why they should listen to us. Why not have someone else write it for you or use a tool that generates a personalized bio?

CH Bio Generator takes a lot of the thinking out of the process by using templates to make it easier for you to write your bio. Keep in mind that the bio is one of the most important ways to get discovered on the platform, so you’ll want to make sure you have a good one. This Clubhouse tool can help you.

15. Rooms of Clubhouse

Rooms of Clubhouse is similar to Humans of Clubhouse. The tool helps you search based on topics and keywords to find rooms with events scheduled or currently happening. The database is somewhat limited, but it will probably progress over time.

While this tool is especially helpful for users trying to find information, it can also help you as a marketer find similar groups and people to reach out to for collaborations.

Conclusion

Social media marketing still has plenty of potential. With new platforms like Clubhouse emerging every day, it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down. If you’re trying to reach a highly targeted audience, the platform makes it easy to narrow down and find exactly that.

You can use some of these Clubhouse tools to make your life even easier.

Are you on Clubhouse? What tools have you used to help your marketing on the platform?