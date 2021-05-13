Why People are panic shopping for gas — and why you should not

The panic-buying threatens to exacerbate the supply shock. US gasoline demand climbed by 14% on Tuesday compared with the week before, according to GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices and demand.

Here’s how we got to this point.

The Colonial Pipeline system spans more than 5,500 miles and transports about 45% of all fuel consumed on the East Coast. It transports 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and home heating oil.

What happened? The run on fuel began after a ransomware attack Friday shut down the Colonial Pipeline. The company said Monday it hopes to be substantially operational by the end of the week after a hack that authorities believe was carried out by a criminal group called DarkSide. As of Tuesday, most of the pipeline remained offline. How is this impacting demand for gas? As of 12:37 pm ET, 65% of all gas stations in North Carolina, 42% in Georgia, Virginia and South Carolina are without gasoline, according to GasBuddy. All figures are higher…

