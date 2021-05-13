Nepal Covid-19: Nation tries to kind a brand new authorities as its coronavirus disaster deepens

K. P. Sharma Oli — who touted unproven coronavirus remedies and attended crowded events even as cases rose — was removed from his position after losing a vote of confidence on Monday.

Just a month ago, the Himalayan nation of 31 million people was reporting about 100 Covid-19 cases a day. On Tuesday, it reported 9,483 new cases and 225 virus-related fatalities, according to its health ministry — the highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began.

Scenes in India, of funeral pyres and people queuing outside hospitals, are being replicated in Nepal, where hospitals are running out of oxygen and turning away patients.

Critics say public complacency and government inaction likely worsened Nepal’s coronavirus outbreak. While it might not have been possible to prevent a second wave, experts say the government could have done more to control it. As the crisis developed, the government’s key coalition partner, the Maoist Centre, withdrew its backing, prompting Oli to seek a…

