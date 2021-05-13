Black Gun Owners Have A Constitutional Right to March in the Streets
Let the Black gun owners and Reparations groups commemorate Black Wall StreetTULSA, OK, USA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 28-30 a National Black Power Convention is set to come to the Tulsa Greenwood District to commemorate Black Wall Street and those who died, all those who were slain, and to honor all that was destroyed. The convention will take place at Historic Vernon AME Church, May 28-29 and B.S. Roberts Park on May 30th.
Black Lawyers for Justice demands that the 1st and 2nd Amendment rights of these marchers be protected on Saturday May 29th for the big Tulsa Massacre Second Amendment March, which is the highlight of the National Black Power Convention.
We demand that the City of Tulsa, without delay, approve and clear all the necessary streets, and clear the space and the routes, and allow this historic March to take place. This is the respectful and safe thing to do. This is the correct Constitutional action to take, the correct Human Rights action to take and this is the path most respectful of those who were slain in 1921.
This National Black Power Convention is all about Reparations and Police Brutality and the organizers should not be discriminated against for any reason. We expect Black people to be in Tulsa from all over America and in the streets of Greenwood, Memorial Day Weekend.
Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.
Black Lawyers for Justice
Legal Counsel for,
and Keynote Speaker for the National Black Power Convention Tulsa May 28-30, 2021
CONTACT: attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com 301.513.5445
MEDIA: attorneymalikshabazz@gmail.com
Attorney Malik Z. Shabazz
Black Lawyers for Justice
301.513.5445
attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com