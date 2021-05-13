East London Printers Launches Brand-New and Comprehensive Website
The company specializes in garment printing and decoration.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East London Printers is pleased to announce the launch of its comprehensive new online website.
East London Printers is one of London’s most popular garment printers and printed custom t-shirt providers. Based in Leytonstone, E11, the company specializes in printing and embroidery services for t-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, custom t-shirts, hoodies, and more. East London Printers is renowned for its same-day professional service and bulk wholesale orders to clients from across the region.
In the company’s most recent news, East London Printers has launched its new website which showcases its vast array of services, answers customers’ frequently asked questions, and enables clients to place orders quickly and efficiently. The website also features the company’s extensive online catalogue featuring thousands of decorative options for t-shirt printing and embroidery services.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with our website,” says founder of the company, Brian Johnson. “For the past 10 years, we have been providing exceptional t-shirt printing and embroidery to new and existing clients in London and our new site enables us to provide even more information about our services. Not only that, but our site includes a comprehensive catalogue that displays the beautiful work we offer, including images and descriptions.”
Though East London Printers is well-known for its high-quality services, the company is also popular because it offers personalised one-off prints, in addition to bulk orders.
“Most t-shirt printing companies only offer bulk options to clients, meaning individuals aren’t able to order if they only want one item,” Johnson states. “It’s always been our goal to be inclusive and, as such, we are happy to provide clients with this unique option.”
For more information about East London Printers, or to place an order, please visit https://www.eastlondonprinters.com.
About East London Printers
With over 10 years of experience in the industry, family-owned East London Printers has adopted the most state-of-the-art technology to print its garments. All of the products sold by the company are up to industry standard, boasting durable prints, exceptional customer service, and premium express service with delivery to those in qualifying area codes.
