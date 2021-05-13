Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,431 in the last 365 days.

Ethiopia: UN confirms navy blocking assist in Tigray following CNN investigation

A CNN team traveling through Tigray’s central zone witnessed Eritrean soldiers, some disguising themselves in old Ethiopian military uniforms, blocking aid to starving populations more than a month after Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize winning leader Abiy Ahmed pledged to the international community that they would leave.

In the UN’s first statement confirming the obstruction of aid, Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday that “blockades by military forces” had severely impeded the ability for assistance to reach rural areas where the humanitarian crisis is worst.

“Of the three million people targeted to receive emergency shelter and non-food items, only 347,000 people, that is about 12 per cent, had been reached since 3 May. With the start of the rainy season, our humanitarian colleagues warn that it is critical that aid agencies can provide minimal dignified shelter for the displaced,” the statement added.

At least 5.2 million people out of 5.7 million in Tigray are in need of emergency…

The post Ethiopia: UN confirms navy blocking assist in Tigray following CNN investigation appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Ethiopia: UN confirms navy blocking assist in Tigray following CNN investigation

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.