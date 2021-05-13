Healthcare E-Commerce Market Trends Include Applications Directly Connecting Doctors And Patients

Healthcare E-Commerce Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of new healthcare applications for connecting doctors and patients directly is a leading trend driving the healthcare e-commerce market. In December 2019, XcelTech Group, a software and mobile app development company known for delivering excellence in IoT technology, and engaging mobile applications, announced the launch of a new healthcare platform, MyCare Softech Private Limited, a personalized healthcare assistance app. MyCare apps connect patients to doctors through a secure mobile application. Therefore, the launch of new healthcare applications is likely to shape the growth of the healthcare e-commerce market in the near future.

Healthcare e-commerce industry analysis also shows mergers and acquisitions as major trends in the market. In October 2019, Amazon.com, Inc., America-based multinational technology company acquired digital health startup, Health Navigator, which provides technology and services to digital health companies, for an undisclosed amount. Health Navigator will join Amazon Care group, which serve as a medical benefit for employees and helps provide care virtually, through a video visit, and with home visits if additional care is needed. This service will eliminate travel and wait time as it connects employees and their family members to a physician or nurse practitioner through live chat or video.

The global healthcare e-commerce market size is expected to decline from $352.23 billion in 2020 to $346.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.5%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The healthcare e-commerce market is expected to reach $643.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17%.

The healthcare e-commerce market covered in this market is segmented by type into drug, medical devices. The healthcare e-commerce market is also segmented by application into telemedicine, caregiving services, medical consultation, by end user into hospitals, clinics, others.

Major players in the healthcare e-commerce market are Amazon, Exactcare Pharmacy, Flipkart Pvt. Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., eBay Inc., Remdi SeniorCare, Lloyds Pharmacy Ltd., McCabes Pharmacy, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and CVS Health.

