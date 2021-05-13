The Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Industry To Grow At Rate Of 42% With The Rise Of Unhealthy Lifestyles

Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cardiovascular medical lasers market size is expected to grow from $0.12 billion in 2020 to $0.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.8%. The slow growth is mainly due to deferring treatments that led to fall in the demand comparatively for the equipment. The market is expected to reach $0.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 42%.

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the cardiovascular medical laser market. The increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases can be attributed to the increase in the use of smoking, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diet. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, in 2019, 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases worldwide. According to the British Heart Foundation, coronary heart disease is responsible for around 64,000 deaths in the UK each year, an average of 180 people each day, or one death around every eight minutes. One in seven men and one in 12 women in the UK die from coronary heart disease. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the growth of cardiovascular medical lasers.

The cardiovascular medical lasers market consists of the sale of cardiovascular medical lasers and related services by entities that manufacture them. Cardiovascular medical lasers are used in the treatment of heart-related medical conditions especially for clearing heart blockages.

TBRC’s cardiovascular medical lasers market analysis report is segmented by type into excimer laser, carbon dioxide laser; by application into laser vascular anastomosis, transmyocardial laser revascularization, laser angioplasty for peripheral arterial diseases; by end use into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers.

Major players in the cardiovascular medical lasers market are Boston Scientific Corp, Cardiovascular Systems, AngioDynamics, Royal Philips NV, and RA Medical Systems.

Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cardiovascular medical lasers market overview, forecast cardiovascular medical lasers market size and growth for the whole market, cardiovascular medical lasers market segments, and geographies, cardiovascular medical lasers market trends, cardiovascular medical lasers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

