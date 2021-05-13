HER2 Inhibitors Market Trends Involve Strategic Acquisitions And Collaborations

HER2 Inhibitors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biotechnology companies are focusing on acquiring or partnering with biopharmaceutical companies to develop and promote the HER-2 inhibitors market. As per HER2 inhibitors market analysis, there have been several partnerships in recent years which help these companies to increase their HER-2 inhibitors portfolio, enhance their revenues and share the costs. For instance, in June 2020, Alphamab Oncology, a biotechnology company, collaborated with Sanofi, a pharmaceutical company, to investigate KN026 in combination with other drugs for the treatment of HER2 breast cancer. KN026 is a HER2 inhibitor developed by Alphamab Oncology. In 2019, Daiichi Sankyo announced its collaboration with AstraZeneca for development and commercialization collaboration for Daiichi Sankyo’s HER2 targeting antibody drug conjugate.

In March 2018, Seattle Genetics announced its decision to acquire Cascadian Therapeutics for $614 million. Cascadian Therapeutics is a US-based company that had developed an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is pivotal in mid-stage tests for advanced HER2 breast cancers. It is also slated for tests in other HER2 cancers such as colon cancer. The acquisition is expected to positively impact Seattle Genetics’ product portfolio and boost its late-stage cancer drug pipeline.

Major players in the HER2 inhibitors market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Boehringer-Ingelheim, Mylan, Biocon.

The global HER2 inhibitors market is expected to grow from $5.98 billion in 2020 to $6.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The HER2 inhibitors breast cancer drugs market size is expected to reach $9.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%. The countries with HER2 inhibitors market shares covered in the report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The HER2 inhibitor market covered in this report is segmented by treatment into monotherapy, combination therapy; by application into squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma, large cell carcinoma, breast cancer, others; by end user into hospitals, clinics, others.

