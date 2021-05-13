World Biz Magazine takes its readers to iconic Monte Carlo in partnership with Monte-Carlo Société Des Bains De Mer
The lead lifestyle feature in the current issue of World Biz Magazine is an exploration of the most prestigious addresses in iconic Monte-Carlo.
Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer offers the finest collection of one-of-a-kind experiences in Monaco. ”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded over 150 years ago, the Group Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer is a leading player in the gambling and casino business in Europe and no. 1 on the luxury tourism market in Monaco.
— World Biz Magazine
Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer has partnered with World Biz Magazine to provide its global audience of senior business leaders an exclusive insight into the best places to experience the unique elegance and charm of Monte-Carlo / Monaco.
A reference in luxury tourism in Europe, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer owns the most prestigious establishments in Monaco:
- Four casinos, including the mythical Casino de Monte-Carlo.
- Four hotels: Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Hôtel Hermitage, Monte-Carlo Beach, Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort.
- 33 restaurants, five of which combine seven prestigious Guide Michelin stars: the Louis XV-Alain Ducasse à l'Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, the Grill, the Vistamar, the Blue Bay and Elsa 100% organic.
- Bars with various atmospheres, concert halls and the most iconic club on the French Riviera: Jimmy’z MonteCarlo.
- The Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and a health and wellness restaurant.
- Sports clubs (Country Club, Golf Club, Beach Club).
- Around 50 of some of the most prestigious luxury goods companies in the world are present in Place du Casino.
Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer offers the finest collection of one-of-a-kind experiences in Monaco. For more information, visit: www.montecarlosbm.com
READ THE ARTICLE ON THE WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE WEBSITE: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/monte-carlo-soci%C3%A9t%C3%A9-des-bains-de-mer-iconic-properties-in-monaco
READ THE ARTICLE IN THE CURRENT ISSUE OF WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE: https://issuu.com/globaldatamedia/docs/wbmq22021red?fr=sY2Q4YzM1ODg5Nzk
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.com
Alan Pritchard
GlobalData Media Ltd.
email us here