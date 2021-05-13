World Biz Magazine takes its readers to iconic Monte Carlo in partnership with Monte-Carlo Société Des Bains De Mer

Enjoy Monte-Carlo with SBM Monte-Carlo World Biz Magazine, Current Issue - Romet CEO, Brent Collver on the Cover Enjoy Monte-Carlo with Monte-Carlo SBM / World Biz Magazine

The lead lifestyle feature in the current issue of World Biz Magazine is an exploration of the most prestigious addresses in iconic Monte-Carlo.

Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer offers the finest collection of one-of-a-kind experiences in Monaco. ” — World Biz Magazine