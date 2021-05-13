Gina Rodríguez Coaching For Pura Vida to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pura Vida means “pure life.” To live Pura Vida, we must integrate all of life, the joyful and the bittersweet. Pura Vida is about living your Best Life.

Of course, sometimes we need an objective, trustworthy person to guide us through those mindsets that have limited us in the past and prevent us from living Pura Vida.

Gina Rodríguez is an executive and personal coach and the founder of Coaching For Pura Vida, where she works with people to maximize their potential while they navigate through “Pura Vida.”

“Pura Vida is a way of life,” says Gina. “We are the co-creators of our lives. I want my clients to feel empowered for whatever situation they're in. It's about helping my clients shift their mindset to take ownership over how they want to navigate challenges, reach their goals or manifest the outcome they envision for themselves.”

What Gina offers is nothing less than a transformation for how her clients operate in the world. As a coach, Gina guides her clients to explore and discover their gifts. If they see they have options, they can change their behavior, and ultimately their lives, by taking action.

“We all are born whole and complete. We all have gifts, as well as the answers to move through our challenges,” says Gina. “So it’s about identifying our limiting beliefs and taking action. We are thought partners and we are being creative together to discover what the possibilities are.”

Ultimately, it’s about what kind of life you want to have. Most of us want to live a happy, joyful life, but too often we don't recognize our potential. That’s why it's so important to have a confidant and coach like Gina to help move us forward.

Together with her clients, Gina designs actions to help them move forward and accomplish goals. Gina also incorporates mindfulness into her coaching approach.

“The mind shift happens when you recognize that you are not your thoughts,” says Gina. “Through daily meditation, gratitude and movement, we can create distance between the thoughts that create anxiety and who you really are. That’s when we can truly reflect and answer the questions: What was I born to do in this lifetime? Where does my deep joy meet the world’s hunger? How can I live my Best Life, en Mi Pura Vida?”

