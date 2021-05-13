OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES $4M IN GEER INNOVATION GRANTS FOR HAWAI’I SCHOOLS, EDUCATIONAL ENTITIES

For VIDEO click here

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Advisory Group today announced that $4 million in innovation grants is available for public, private, charter schools, institutions of higher education and other educational entities (including museums and cultural centers).

The grants aim to fund innovative initiatives that address the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on students, families, and educators across the state. Initiatives may include creating digital equity, providing support for families and distanced learning. The grants will also support continuing efforts to provide quality and impactful educational services and to support the ongoing function of schools and campuses.

The federal government provided GEER funds to all 50 states, giving governors the opportunity to rethink their approach to education during the pandemic, and to ensure the continuation of learning.

“I created the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Advisory Group to collaborate and design Hawai‘i’s approach to reinventing and transforming education during this challenging time. We are looking to fund programs that inspire and promote innovation in education,” said Gov. Ige.

Of the $9 million in GEER funds awarded to the State of Hawai‘i through the CARES Act, the first $5 million was granted to the University of Hawai‘i to create the Distance Learning Teacher Academy (Hawai‘i Online Portal for Education). The UH was awarded an additional $600,000 to develop the Transition to College Program (Next Steps to Your Future) for public high school juniors and seniors whose college career plans were impacted by the pandemic in 2020-21.

To apply for the $4 million in innovation grants and for additional information, go to Gov. Ige’s website at: https://governor.hawaii.gov/governor-david-iges-priorities-for-hawai%ca%bbi/ and click on Education.

The deadline to apply is June 4, 2021 at 5 p.m.

