Facebook launches first test of its clubhouse-like soundrooms in Taiwan

With download of clubhouse slow down, and Twitter widen access with its audio ‘Spaces’ tool, Facebook’s new audio social options seem to sharpen the trend even further, with the company launching the first public test of its newly announced audio tools. with users in Taiwan.

As reported by Bloomberg:

“Facebook is launching the first test of its Live Audio Rooms product with public figures and creators in Taiwan, part of the expansion of the company’s audio services.”

She has Facebook upcoming audio social tools last month, which will eventually include audio only Rooms, podcast listening and discovery tools, and a new ‘Soundbites’ functionality that enables users to create short audio clips using a range of effects and tools.

But soundrooms, which are now getting a first public test, are the most direct assault on the clubhouse-inspired trend.

As you can see here, Facebook’s sound rooms will look a lot like Clubhouse’s own rooms UI, while Facebook will also add the creator payment process ‘Stars’ to the new feature to ensure sound creators can earn their efforts from the start.

Since Facebook already supports video rooms, the switch to audio technically should not be a big leap, yet Facebook is taking a moderate approach to rollout.

As Bloomberg remarks:

“For initial implementation [in Taiwan], Facebook is limiting the test to a handful of public figures, while planning to bring Live Audio Rooms to Facebook groups as well. ‘

Providing social audio tools within groups can ultimately be the key to Facebook’s success with sound rooms – because while it’s very good at giving access to sound rooms, the problem is discovered, and you find the right sound rooms that are relevant to the individual interest of each user. .

Clubhouse is already experiencing issues with this element, and users are complaining about too many notifications and too many rooms occurring simultaneously, diluting the overall quality from a personal point of view. Twitter’s Spaces are the same – although Twitter has not yet worked out its Spaces discovery process, it is possible to search for running rooms if you have a moment and want to join.

However, the problem is similar to the problem with live streaming – with so many people streaming now, the sheer number of options available makes it increasingly difficult to search through the content and find something relevant.

But by focusing groups, Facebook eliminates this element, because the sound rooms you see and what you highlight in the app will be based on your known interests. The current streams displayed in your feed are from the groups you have chosen to join. It therefore automatically addresses the discovery problem without any algorithm intervention.

That’s why it’s such a clever move by Zuck and Co. – and if you consider it too past 1.8 billion people are active in Facebook groups every month, it could really be a killer element within Facebook’s broader audio social implementation.

This is a simple but effective way to address what will become the next big problem with sound rooms as usage gets bigger. And while it can be annoying to see Facebook steal the idea of ​​another app and dominate it again, unless the other apps can improve the discovery, that’s probably what’s going to happen – that’s also why Reddit’s sound ‘Reddit TalkThe option is also likely to be another winner in the audio-social race in the long run.

Which can also eventually leave clubhouse on the outside.

It’s still too early to write off any idea, and I think both Twitter and Instagram go along with it live streams for audio only, will be successful among those who want to broadcast in-app to larger audiences.

But in terms of repeated use, and maximum engagement, it will come to discovery, and Facebook, with groups, along with its other user data insights, is already leading in this regard.

If you are betting on the long term, I would give Facebook a fee to become the audio social leader in this regard.