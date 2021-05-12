MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

May 3, 2021 to May 10, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 3, 2021, through Monday, May 10, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 44 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Marquise Freeman, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-057-090

A Springfield Armory XD .357 caliber handgun and a Taurus Millennium 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Marquette Hildebrandt, Sr., of Seat Pleasant, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Counterfeit Tags. CCN: 21-057-119

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Anthony Jerome Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Carrying a Licensed Pistol in a Prohibited Manner. CCN: 21-057-156

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 21st Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Eric Lamont Helms, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License outside a Home or Business, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes, and Leaving after Colliding. CCN: 21-057-335

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Park Road, Northwest. CCN: 21-057-453

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Leshoi Clyde Bradford Milliner, of Southeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Destruction of Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Threats to do Bodily Harm. CCN: 21-057-562

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 8100 block of Eastern Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Jonathon Robert Deller, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-057-621

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

A Sig Sauer 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Tywone O’Neal, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License outside a Home or Business. CCN: 21-057-747

A Mossberg 500A 12 shotgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Cathedral Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-057-825

A Springfield Armory XD5 .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 22 Gen 4 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 700 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Jamel Hawkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Entry, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-057-980

A SCCY CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Mark Lawrence Walker, of no fixed address, for Assault on a Police Officer while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Resisting Arrest while Armed. CCN: 21-058-042

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-058-082

Thursday, May 6, 2021

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Raymond Anthony Alexander, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-058-253

A .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle, a Taurus .38 caliber revolver, and a Beretta 92FS 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 4400 block of C Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 41-year-old Annisha Miller, of Northwest, D.C., and 29-year-old Davion Stephon Henderson, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-058-445

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1000 block of Oak Drive, Southeast. CCN: 21-058-520

An Ekol Jackal Dual 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Fendall Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-058-554

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the I-395 N/B exit 2, Southwest. CCN: 21-058-595

Friday, May 7, 2021

A Winchester 20 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Trenton Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-058-744

A Taurus PT 738 .380 caliber handgun and a Zastava 7.65 caliber assault rifle (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-059-154

Saturday, May 8, 2021

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Sean Ramon Kelly, of Northwest, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-059-219

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Cornell Anthony Glover, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Threats to Do Bodily Harm, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-059-224

A Taurus .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4600 block of 6th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Ronald Kent, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-059-503

Sunday, May 9, 2021

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-059-673

A Daisy Powerline 201 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 100 block of Quincy Place, Northeast. CCN: 21-059-912

A Harrington & Richardson .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1200 block of E Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-059-948