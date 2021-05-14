Ahir Devesh : Rising Author and Writer in India
EINPresswire.com/ -- 18-year-old Devesh Yadav started as an author with his book "The Lockdown - The Story of a Family". He wrote this book amid the coronovirus epidemic lockdown. The book belongs to a family and is also featured in Google, Amazon books.
Ahir Devesh has been fond of writing from a young age. He became a poetry writer at the age of 16, gradually paving his way into a short poem and story. During the epidemic lockdown, his confidence and dedication to writing inspired him to write his first book. His simple writing style and captivating plot were particularly well-liked for this story.
While on the one hand people were becoming unproductive and desperate under the influence of lockdown, on the other hand this young man's determination enabled him to do something different. He used his caliber and writing to become one of the youngest writers in India. Devesh's journey as a writer continues. After his first book, he wrote more books which are published on Google, Amazon, Apple Books and elsewhere.
Ahir Devesh justified the belief that with talent and perseverance anything can be achieved. This book and the story behind it became an inspiration to many. Youth should feel encouraged and learn that each person is capable of doing something special.
