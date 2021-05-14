Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,432 in the last 365 days.

Ahir Devesh : Rising Author and Writer in India

Author Ahir Devesh

GORAKHPUR, UTTAR PRADESH , INDIA , May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 18-year-old Devesh Yadav started as an author with his book "The Lockdown - The Story of a Family". He wrote this book amid the coronovirus epidemic lockdown. The book belongs to a family and is also featured in Google, Amazon books.

Ahir Devesh has been fond of writing from a young age. He became a poetry writer at the age of 16, gradually paving his way into a short poem and story. During the epidemic lockdown, his confidence and dedication to writing inspired him to write his first book. His simple writing style and captivating plot were particularly well-liked for this story.

While on the one hand people were becoming unproductive and desperate under the influence of lockdown, on the other hand this young man's determination enabled him to do something different. He used his caliber and writing to become one of the youngest writers in India. Devesh's journey as a writer continues. After his first book, he wrote more books which are published on Google, Amazon, Apple Books and elsewhere.

Ahir Devesh justified the belief that with talent and perseverance anything can be achieved. This book and the story behind it became an inspiration to many. Youth should feel encouraged and learn that each person is capable of doing something special.

Ahir Devesh
AD Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Ahir Devesh : Rising Author and Writer in India

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.