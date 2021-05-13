Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet May 18 & 19

The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet May 18-19, 2021 at the Platte Valley Community Center, 210 W. Elm St., in Saratoga.

Commission members will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 for a workshop presented by WYDOT staff. Workshop topics include commission policy updates, commission priorities and programmatic updates from the Aeronautics Division.

The commission will meet for its regular business meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19. The purpose of the business meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics found in the attached agenda.

The commission will meet in person, for both the workshop and business meeting, with a video conference option. To join virtually, or to view and download the meeting materials, please visit the Aeronautics Commission webpage. For more information about the meeting, please contact the Aeronautics Commission Secretary at (307) 777-4015 or by email at Commission Secretary.