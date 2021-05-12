YouTube expands access to its new ‘Clips’ option, another way to share YouTube content

YouTube says it will implement new Clips option 10x more channels over the coming weeks, which provides another way to share specific segments of YouTube videos.

As it sounds, Clips allows users to select and share a small portion of a suitable video clip (up to 60 seconds long), which will then play directly on the original video’s watch page on a loop.

Here’s an example of how YouTube clips work:

After creating a clip, you can share it on social media or by email, with YouTube assigning a new URL for the video clip.

For example:

I mean, it’s good – it’s better if it’s an automated GIF maker or something (which is an option via third-party tools, and YouTube is working on a native GIF maker). at some point). Either way, this is another sub-option for YouTube videos, and it may come in handy to highlight specific segments and / or moments in your social feeds.

But so far, the Clips option has little available. On the YouTube Help Site, it notes that Clips’currently in limited alpha ‘, focusing on game creators and maximizing game content sharing.

That’s not necessarily going to change with this expansion, with YouTube noting that Clips’ focus will remain on game creators.

If a channel has Clips access, you will see this button below the video playback screen.

It will start popping up more often, so check it out and give it a try if you want to get a better idea of ​​how it works.

YouTube is also adding a new Clips view counter for suitable channels, which provides a way to track Clips engagement.

This is not groundbreaking work, but it can be an interesting option, and it offers another process for engagement and for making shorter cuts from your longer YouTube uploads.

And as we saw with TikTok, short video clips are very popular right now.

It may be worth considering in your process as it becomes available over time with more channels.

You can read more about YouTube tracks here.