MantelMount Joins D-Tools i3 Program
Full Lineup of MantelMount Products and Information Will Be Available to Custom Integrators Through D-Tools’ Industry-Leading SoftwareCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MantelMount, the premier, award-winning mounting option for flatscreen televisions, announces that it is partnering with D-Tools, Inc., the worldwide leader in data-driven software for system integrators, through the company’s i3 (Industry Information & Insight) Program.
By joining the program, MantelMount will have its entire line of pull-down, tilt-and-swivel mounts populated into D-Tools’ highly popular business software solutions for system integrators. As a result, integrators will have access to everything they need to incorporate MantelMount products into personalized customer proposals, whether it’s for a complete A/V system or a standalone sale. This includes product specifications, availability, and pricing, as well as valuable information for system design.
D-Tools’ cloud-based platform, D-Tools Cloud, and comprehensive on-premise solution, System Integrator (SI), drive sales and substantially improve operating efficiencies by managing all aspects of an av system integrator’s business – from initial client contract through ongoing servicing – all through a data-driven process that leverages an extensive and integrated product library, leading to increased profitability and healthier bottom-line results.
Lee Marc, CEO of MantelMount, said that the timing of the D-Tools partnership was ideal. “We have had over 70 different custom integrators tell us that they have already been searching for MantelMount products on the D-Tools platform,” he noted. “They’ve been looking for us and expecting to find us. Clearly, we’ve been successful in creating demand for our pull-down, tilt-and-swivel mounts. We expect that demand to accelerate as the D-Tools software helps expose our brand to a wider range of integrators and, ultimately, customers.”
D-Tools’ popularity among integrators is unquestioned. The company boasts the world’s second most utilized software program by integrators – trailing only QuickBooks. With a full array of information from each partner in its database, D-Tools has all the elements to produce customized client proposals. What’s more, with access to videos, spec sheets, installation instructions, and more, dealers can present the customer with in-depth product information that will help increase sales conversions.
The company also caters to multiple verticals, including residential and commercial AV, both of which are obviously of particular interest to MantelMount.
In conjunction with the new partnership, D-Tools is offering free 30-day trial of SI, and an exclusive, extended free trial of D-Tools Cloud, to all MantelMount dealers. Dealers interested in the offer can sign up here.
About D-Tools, Inc.
D-Tools is a worldwide leader in accessible, highly accurate business software that caters to the unique and diverse needs of systems design and installation firms. The company’s on-premises software, System Integrator™ (SI), and cloud-based platform, D-Tools Cloud, are robust solutions that help manage all aspects of an audio visual or security system integrator’s business, including sales, comprehensive system design, project documentation, procurement, and installation and field service management. Today, nearly 7,000 companies in over 90 countries use D-Tools’ award-winning software to streamline business processes, leading to improved operational efficiencies and increased profitability.
Find product updates and related information by following D-Tools on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
About MantelMount
MantelMount is the premier wall mount for flatscreen televisions. MantelMount not only offers tilt and swivel but also allows users to easily pull the TV down off the wall and position it in front of the fireplace at eye level. The product’s unique functionality and design has earned it numerous accolades: at CEDIA 2017, MantelMount won CE Pro’s Best Home Theater TV Mount, as well as the Residential Systems Outstanding Product Winner. The mount also won Best in Show for AV Technology at InfoComm 2016, and the Electronic House 2016 Product of the Year. MantelMount was also a finalist for the prestigious CEDIA Expo Product of the Year in 2015. For more information, go to www.mantelmount.com.
