The Lovers Debuts As This Summer’s Hottest Book in a Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lovers a novel by Nina Brooks is her first in the series based on a true story.

W.E. Publishing is proud to debut a new novel, “The Lovers” by Nina Brooks

One of the newest authors to come from America, Nina Brooks combines founded by Pittsburgh native Nina Brooks, is pleased to announce the release of her first novel.

The Lovers is the first book in a series that takes us on a journey of real-life relationships. Nina is determined to share her real-life story of love and relationships and how they evolved throughout her life with the ultimate lover being herself.

The novel is about a true story that shows no matter how long or how far apart if it’s meant to be, it will be. The journey of The Lovers begins in the early 90s with Lark, a young, ambitious single mother from Pittsburgh, who discovers her mother is tragically losing her life to cancer while she was pregnant with her daughter. Doing what she had to do to provide for herself and her daughter. She obtained a fake ID so she could work in one of the hottest nightclubs in the city, as a high-paying bartender. With the help of friends and loved ones, she was able to make a decent living for herself and her daughter when she was just 19 years old.

Cameron, originally from New York, was a top student at his university and he brought his New York spirit with him by opening up one of the only hot dog stands in the area as a way to take care of himself and pay for college. The two cross paths early on with a chance meeting at the nightclub but time and circumstances kept them apart for a couple of decades.

Along her journey, Lark struggles with relationships, trauma, domestic violence, love, and loss not realizing the ultimate lover is herself. As she grows along her journey she triumphs over tragedy and comes full circle with her own self-actualization.

Bio

Nina Brooks is an award-winning author and screenplay writer. She’s a film Director, Screenplay Writer, and Producer. She’s a mother of three adults, but she’s also been a ballerina, a bartender, a hairdresser, a model, a project manager, a software programmer, a hairdresser, and an advocate for equal rights. She does her best writing on beaches, in quaint but eclectic coffee shops, in the middle of the forest, and at home on her sunny southern California patio. Nina loves to tug at heartstrings, transporting readers to a place where only a passionate heart can go, the women are stronger than they look, and the truth of heart prevails!”