New report looks at Instagram trends, based on 100 million posts [Infographic]

What is working on Instagram in 2021, and what elements should you add to your Instagram marketing approach?

This is what the Mention team tried to find out with its latest research report, with Hubspot to analyze 100 million public posts, from a million users, to determine important trends and shifts in Instagram engagement.

And here are some valuable insights. Of course, engagement trends will also differ according to the public, so not every generic trend will match what you see. But by understanding the latest shifts, you can review your strategy – or at least, you can experiment with new options to see if it improves your results.

Some of the most important findings:

  • Carousel posts have surpassed both image capture and video updates as the most engaging type of message
  • The caption length that the most involved in between 1,000 and 2,000 characters
  • Beauty and beauty industry related accounts received the most involvement on average

Some of these notes are as you would expect, but others may result in new ideas for your approach.

You can download the full Mention x Hubspot Instagram Engagement Report 2021 here, or check out the summary below.

