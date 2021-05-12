First round of virtual Public Informational Meetings scheduled for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

Main, News Posted on May 12, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is in the process of updating the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for the next four-year cycle. The first round of virtual public informational meetings will discuss the STIP development process and solicit input.

The STIP is a four-year programming implementation document that identifies State and County transportation projects to be funded in part with federal funds. HDOT is responsible for the development of the STIP programs for the islands of Hawaii, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai.

The first round of virtual public informational meetings for Hawaii Island and Kauai will be held using Microsoft Teams. Meeting dates, times, and information on how to join follows:

Hawaii Island Meeting #1 – Monday, May 24, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to join on May 24 or call in to 1 (808) 829-4853 using Phone Conference ID: 501 252 550#

Kauai Meeting – Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to join on May 25 or call in to 1 (808) 829-4853 using Phone Conference ID: 997 865 157#

Hawaii Island Meeting #2 – Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to join on May 27 or call in to 1 (808) 829-4853 using Phone Conference ID: 386 075 349#

To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid, or special services (e.g., sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact the HDOT Public Affairs Office (808-587-2160 or [email protected]) prior to the meeting date. Please submit requests in a timely manner to allow an adequate period to fulfill requests.

Meeting materials are posted on the STIP website here. Information on the STIP website includes the proposed Hawaii Island and Kauai FFY 2022-2025 (+2) STIP program, project location maps, survey, and an online version of the survey. Surveys may be completed online or submitted by using the contact information below by Monday, June 28, 2021.

Highway Planning Branch 869 Punchbowl Street, Room 301 Honolulu, Hawaii 96813 email: [email protected] fax: (808) 587-1787

Comments and questions can also be submitted on SpeakUp through https://hidot.granicusideas.com/projects/stip

The second round of meetings to share the proposed fiscally constrained FFY 2022-2025 (+2) STIP that will be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for approval will be scheduled after this first round of meetings. We encourage participation, as comments received will help to guide the finalization of the STIP.

STIP projects on the islands of Oahu and Maui are programmed through the Oahu Metropolitan Planning Organization (Oahu MPO) and Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization (Maui MPO) Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) processes. Once the Oahu and Maui TIPs are approved, they are added to the STIP without change. For more information and to get involved in the development of the TIP please see:

