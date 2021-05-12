Facebook shares new insights into how users celebrated Ramadan on its platforms [Infographic]

With the end of Ramadan, Facebook shared some new insights about how users were involved in their apps around the event, including notes on the use of hashtag and sticker, Reels trends, Instagram updates and more.

As on Facebook:

‘Since the start of Ramadan on April 12, Facebook has seen a tremendous increase in benevolent gestures and inspiring moments of kindness as more than 50 million people worldwide wish each other’ Happy Ramadan ‘, and another five million worldwide users have the hashtag #MonthofGood used to explore. , inspire and give good deeds in Facebook’s applications. “

The numbers show the scope of the celebrations involved in the event, making it an important holiday in various ways.

Check out Facebook’s full list of Ramadan trends in the infographic below.