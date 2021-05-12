New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, MAY 12, 2021:

Public Meeting: Habitat Stamp Program Citizen Advisory Committee to Prioritize Projects for 2021-2022

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has scheduled a public meeting on May 21 at 5:30 p.m. to allow the Citizen Advisory Committee to prioritize proposed projects for the upcoming fiscal year. Members of the public are invited to attend this meeting (to be held virtually) in order to become familiar with the proposed projects and to offer feedback and opinions.

Information about how to attend and participate in this virtual meeting will be available on the Department’s Habitat Stamp webpage. Copies of the proposed projects are also available on this webpage.

Comments on the proposed projects can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Habitat Stamp Program Manager, P.O. Box 25112, Santa Fe, NM 87504; or by email to Daniel.Lusk@state.nm.us or in person at the virtual meeting listed above.

