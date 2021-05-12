Senate Champions Women’s Health, Increasing Access & Affordability for Essential Services

Bills seeking TO create a reproductive health care program, expand family planning services, protect rights of pregnant person’s and bolster maternal health now head to the House

DENVER, CO - Today, the Senate passed four critical pieces of legislation to protect and expand women’s health care. The bills, SB21-009, SB21-025, SB21-193, and SB21-194 will address a number of issues relating to women’s health, including reproductive and maternal support services.

SB21-009, sponsored by Senator Sonya Jaquez Lewis, seeks to support families across Colorado by establishing the Reproductive Health Care Program to provide a 12-month supply of contraceptives and counseling services without prior authorization or co-pays to eligible individuals, regardless of citizenship status.

“Every Coloradan should have access to the reproductive care they need to maintain their health, but many low-income and undocumented women cannot access health insurance and, therefore, are unable to recieve contraceptive support,” said Senator Jaquez Lewis (D-Lafayette). “This bill would expand access to reproductive health services so that every resident -- regardless of income, insurance or immigration status – can access the care they need.”

SB21-025, sponsored by Senator Brittany Pettersen, seeks to assist those who are thinking of starting a family by providing counseling services, contraceptives, and health care coverage information to eligible individuals – allowing them to make the best decisions for themselves and their families.

“Financial barriers inhibit the ability of many marginalized women throughout Colorado from accessing family planning services,” said Senator Brittany Pettersen (D-Lakewood). “The money in your pocket should never determine whether you can access health care. This bill would simply expand eligibility for family planning services so that more Colorado women can afford contraceptive care – ultimately addressing health disparities as well as enhancing health equity in our most vulnerable communities.”

SB21-194, sponsored by Senator Buckner, requires insurance carriers as well as the Department of Health Care Policy & Financing to reimburse health care providers for services related to labor and delivery in a way that promotes high-quality, cost-effective care, prevents risk in subsequent pregnancy, and does not discriminate based on the type of provider or facility. Additionally, the bill seeks to amend the State Medicaid Plan to provide 12 months of postpartum medical benefits to people who received these benefits during pregnancy.

“Everyone deserves access to quality, affordable health care. But, ongoing health disparities amplified by racial inequities prevent too many mothers in Colorado from receiving the care they need,” said Senator Janet Buckner (D-Aurora). “Maternal mortality is on the rise, particularly for communities of color. This legislation will help address underlying issues associated with this crisis, improve maternal health outcomes for those most marginalized, and combat the racial injustices that have allowed these inequities to persist.”

SB21-193, also sponsored by Senator Janet Buckner, requires the Colorado Civil Rights Commission to receive reports regarding culturally incongruent maternal care provided to pregnant women or those in postpartum care. Additionally, the bill extends the statute of limitations for actions alleging lack of informed consent in cases related to a pregnant person, and adds protections for pregnant people in jails and state correctional facilities.

In addition to these bills, SB21-251, which will provide initial funding to get the state’s Paid Family and Medical Leave program up and running, will be heard by the Senate Finance committee this afternoon at 1:30PM in the Old Supreme Court Chambers.

All four bills passed by the Senate now head to the House chamber. To read the bills and find updates regarding their status, visit leg.colorado.gov. To tune into this afternoon’s Finance Committee hearing, visit leg.colorado.gov/watch-listen.